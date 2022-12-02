Sunshine Girl and The Hunt For Black Eyed Kids

Not Available

The star of the hit series, The Haunting of Sunshine Girl, Sunshine embarks on a new adventure with her best pal, Nolan and a new sidekick Andrew. They head to Portland, Oregon in search of her favorite urban legend, Black Eyed Kids. Here they meet several witnesses who have seen BEK. This is a whole new adventure for the group and far from her normal ghostly adventures. Little does she know the BEK world is far more dangerous and evil than any of them could imagine. Will she make it out alive?