Not Available

A man and a woman are walking along the road. Ahead-the unknown, inside-growing anxiety. They don't know much about each other, but they seem to have known each other for a long time. The dilapidated house becomes their temporary refuge, a meeting place with the ghosts of the past and themselves, a confessional and a prison. Is there something frightening lurking in the dark corridors or in the recesses of your own soul? When everything that you are used to, what you loved, what you dreamed of collapses, when life and death converge at one point, you can only believe and move on. The road, lost in time and space, as a way to salvation, as a symbol of the search for oneself in the world and peace in oneself.