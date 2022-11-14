Not Available

Through the mystical world of the Andes, we follow Valya, who after spending a year in jail for a crime she didn't commit, wanders around the streets of the ancient Incan city of Cusco. The shadows of the past soon overwhelm her, but life in prison transformed Valya into a determined fighter for the love she has for Paz, a young Peruvian woman from Cuzco, who during Valya's incarceration felt compelled into a fictitious marriage of convenience to calm the punishing waters swirling around the presence of the supposed demon Valya in Paz' ultraconservative family. Only Andean magic can help the two lovers.