In the film, a character named Suro is at the center of it all. Suro hails from Shantidoot, and in an effort to cause destruction in the cosmos, he invokes three statues. The statues, together hailed as the Avinashi Trimurthy, stand as the epitome of destruction. Super Bheem and his team ought to stop them. Will they be able to save the world yet again? Do they have it in them to stop Suro and his Avinashi Trimurthy?