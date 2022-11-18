Super Bowl LIV Music Fest 2020

Not Available

Celebrating its second year, the three-night Super Bowl Music Fest will give football fans and the entire city of Miami an opportunity to enjoy the artists they love starting Thursday, January 30th through Saturday, February 1st at Miami’s vibrant waterfront venue AmericanAirlines Arena. On Friday Night, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will feature Guns N’ Roses. Saturday’s Super Bowl Eve concert lineup will feature Maroon 5 and special guest. EA SPORTS BOWL will once again serve as the unofficial kickoff to the biggest weekend in the NFL season Thursday night with a Welcome to Miami Showcase that features some of the biggest names in hip-hop including DaBaby and headlined by DJ Khaled and friends. More of the hottest acts in music set to perform at EA SPORTS BOWL will be announced in the coming weeks.