Super Bowl XL Champions Pittsburgh Steelers

Not Available

Take a trip to Detroit to watch history in the making as the Pittsburgh Steelers realize a dream twenty-six years in the making and the whole world watches with baited breath. From Jerome Bettis' spectacular 101-yard-dash that secured the team's victory over the NFC North Champion Chicago Bears to the pulse-stopping "Immaculate Reception" that carved a direct path to the biggest game in the nation, this is the story of one team's indomitable spirit and unlikely quest to become the first sixth seed in NFL history to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and take home the top prize. With highlights from the Steelers' regular season, behind-the-scenes footage, half-time footage, and all the pre and post-game coverage that fans could hope for, this release offers over three hours of Bettis and the Steelers as they make their way to victory in the Motor City.