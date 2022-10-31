Super Bowl XLVI Champions - New York Giants

Not Available

In early December 2011, the New York Giants were in deep trouble, staggered by a four-game losing streak that wiped out a 6-2 start and threatened to keep them out of postseason play. But a decisive win over the Cowboys earned the Giants a division crown on the final day of the season. Once in the playoffs, Big Blue took down the Falcons, Packers and 49ers to reach the Super Bowl for the second time under head coach Tom Coughlin. And in that rematch of Super Bowl XLII, the results were the same: Another Giant upset over the favored New England Patriots.