Super Bowl XXXIX Champions New England Patriots 2004

In 2004, the Patriots won their first six games to set the NFL record for most consecutive victories, with 21. The streak was snapped at Pittsburgh in week 8 and in the game, New England lost for the season perennial Pro Bowl corner back Ty Law. With Troy Brown playing receiver and defensive back, New England would win all but one of their remaining games to complete one of the most dominating runs of all time. The Patriots once again proved their superiority in Super Bowl XXXIX with a 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. By winning their 3rd title in 4 years, the new England Patriots have solidified their place in National Football League history as one of the game's great dynasties.