Baseball can be a stately game. It can even seem slow and a little old-fashioned. However, this Major League Ball production, which edits together a collection of professional baseball players committing errors, blunders, collisions, tumbles, stumbles, and pratfalls, makes it look like the Keystone Kops have taken up America's Pastime. And that tends to make people laugh. Includes a segment titled "The Field of Bad Dreams."