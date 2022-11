Not Available

"Super E-sports: The Legendary Generation" is a youth inspirational film produced by Kunlun Film and WE E-Sports Club, based on the real story of China's first e-sports world champion team member "WE Five Tigers". On July 4th, 2017, the exclusive premiere of Tencent Video. If the wind, strawberry, smile, curl, SKY, TED, Jocker and other e-sports all-star lineup guest join.