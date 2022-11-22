Super Estrelas Looney Tunes: Daffy Duck, Pato Frustrado

Not Available

This must-have animation collection "Looney Tunes Super Stars: Daffy Duck: Frustrated Fowl" (2010) is filled with shorts that have been released on disc before and will delight any Looney Tunes fans. Episodes include "Tick Tock Tuckered," "Nasty Quacks," Chuck Jones's "Daffy Dilly" (1948), "Wise Quackers," "The Prize Pest," "Design for Leaving," "Stork Naked," "This is a Life?" (1955), "Dime to Retire," "Ducking the Devil," "People Are Bunny" (1959), "Person to Bunny" (1960), "Daffy's Inn Trouble," "The Iceman Ducketh" and "Suppressed Duck" (1965).