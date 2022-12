Not Available

A beautiful blend of cinematic trademarks from a variety of directors, "super feet!" is a profound satire of film as a whole. "Super feet!" is a unique combination of Quentin Tarantino's notorious foot fetish, Christopher Nolan's immaculate action scenes, and the concise yet effective storytelling similar to that of Martin Scorsese's three and a half hour long chick flick "The Irishman." If you like cinema you will love "super feet!"