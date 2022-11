Not Available

Kwong and Ming, two boys from rural China, sneak into Hong Kong to get quick rich. But they are instantly disillusioned and they get into messy situations. The superstar who looks exactly like Kwong has a nasty spill in a dangerous stunt and dies. Kwong is recruited to stand in. Money and all life's amenities become available to the pair. While Ming makes the best out of the situation by gambling and womanizing, Kwong realizes that his own amazement money is not everything.