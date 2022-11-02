Not Available

The time: the near future. Astronaut Zach Stone (Ken Olandt) returns from a heroic Mars mission to find his brother murdered -- and his country losing its battle against rampant violence, corruption and anarchy. Determined to avenge his brother's death, and to fight back against the mounting tide of barbarism, Stone transforms himself into an ultra-high-tech, one-man vigilante army: the Super Force. Equipped with invincible body armor and as awesome arsenal of futuristic weaponry, he wages an apocalyptic, inner-city war against the sinister conspiracy lead by the inscrutably evil Tao Satori (G. Gordon Liddy). A high impact, special effects-filled sci-fi adventure!