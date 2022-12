Not Available

The fifth album from Welsh pop prodigies Super Furry Animals, Rings Around the World, is their most staggeringly ambitious work to date. Featuring everything from Status Quo-style boogie-rockers to technofied drill & bass meltdowns. Added to this they make rock & roll history by releasing an album and DVD simultaneously. The DVD holds twelve specially commissioned film shorts rendered in dizzying surround sound. This is an immaculately conceived pop masterpiece.