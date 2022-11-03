Super Gun Lady: Police Branch 82

Mika Hino is a sharp-shooting investigator that belongs to the infamous "Gator Branch.” When an executive board member of a trading company is accused of being involved in a bribery, Mika is assigned to keep watch over him. A few nights later her target is found dead outside of his 30 floor office building. With an apparent suicide note as evidence, local police conclude the case as a suicide. Mika’s assignment may have ended in failure, but her mission has just begun...
|Emi Yokoyama
|Mika Hino
|Kaoru Janbo
|Rin Kakura / Mika's Fellow Detective
|Kei Satô
|Gorô Onodera , Military Commentator
|Shin Kishida
|Tetsuo Ogata / Detective,Mika's Boss
|Ryusaku Fukami
|Takashi Katô , Bankrobber
|Kenji Imai
|Masato Amamiya , Research Bureau of Cabinet Officer
View Full Cast >