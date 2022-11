Not Available

Kamen Rider Zi-O & Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Police Sentai Patranger! A special event consisting of talks by show casts and luxurious music live by artists who energize the Kamen Rider & Super Sentai series. At Music Live, a special live performance by amazing guest artists has been arranged! We will deliver a luxurious collaboration live only for Super Hero Festival!