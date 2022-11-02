Super-Hooper-Dyne Lizzies

An eccentric inventor has thought of a way that automobiles can run on radio waves, without gasoline. His plans put him in conflict with the owner of an oil company, who is also pursuing the inventor's daughter. This rival begins to scheme against the inventor, and it is left up to the inventor's hired man to try to stop him.
|Billy Bevan
|Hiram Case, a hired man
|Andy Clyde
|Burbank Watts, his boss
|John J. Richardson
|T. Potter Doam
|Leo Sulky
|1st Prospective Buyer
|James Donnelly
|2nd Prospective Buyer
|Vernon Dent
|Gasoline Customer
