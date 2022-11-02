Not Available

Super-Hooper-Dyne Lizzies

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An eccentric inventor has thought of a way that automobiles can run on radio waves, without gasoline. His plans put him in conflict with the owner of an oil company, who is also pursuing the inventor's daughter. This rival begins to scheme against the inventor, and it is left up to the inventor's hired man to try to stop him.

Cast

Billy BevanHiram Case, a hired man
Andy ClydeBurbank Watts, his boss
John J. RichardsonT. Potter Doam
Leo Sulky1st Prospective Buyer
James Donnelly2nd Prospective Buyer
Vernon DentGasoline Customer

Images