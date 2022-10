Not Available

Super Inday and the Golden Bibe is a remake of the original 1988 movie starring Maricel Soriano & a fantasy-adventure flick official entry to 36th Metro Manila Film Festival–Philippines 2010 of Regal Entertainment co-produced with Regal Multimedia, Inc. on December 25, 2010. This stars Marian Rivera as Super Inday and John Lapus as the Golden Bibe.