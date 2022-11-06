Super Majingga 3

Not Available

When the evil T. Devil wants to take control of the galaxy, he enlists Andrew to help him in his quest for inter-galactic domination. Andrew starts capturing all of Earth's spaceships in order to investigate the planet. Meanwhile, on Earth, the scientists become curious about the disappearing ships and form a squad to investigate. When Andrew begins the invasion, the squad must enter into an epic space battle with the aliens with the fate of the world at stake. Can mankind overcome the awesome power of the alien invaders and save the world?