Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi's Adventure Land

In the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario and Luigi receive a postcard from Princess Peach, who is in Dinosaur Land with Yoshi. The brothers board an airplane to visit them. When the plane lands, however, they find an empty airport. Suddenly, King Koopa teleports in front of them and announces his evil plan, then proceeds to leave the same way. On Yoshi's Island, Luigi hits a Block, and an egg comes out, much to the brothers' surprise. Luigi calls the viewer, and a green tail cracks out of the egg. This is an interactive anime video based on the game Super Mario World. It is designed for use with Bandai's Terebikko system, which utilizes a telephone-shaped microphone to "interact" with the video. It asks the viewer multiple choice questions, such as what will hatch from Yoshi's egg.