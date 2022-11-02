Not Available

Super Model

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Super model Mandom (Ronald Cheng) is very famous in the field. One day, he is threatened by someone, asking him not to attend a model competition. Mandom calls for police and Madam Cheung (Karena Lam) is sent to bodyguard him 24 hours a day. However they have hostile feeling to each other. At the same time, Mandom also faces a challenger Fantasy (Sammy). How can Mandom fight against Fantasy in the model competition?

Cast

Karena LamInspector Karena Zhang
Kenny BeeAll-In-One
Tony Leung Chiu-WaiInterviewee praising Mandom
Jacky CheungInterviewee praising Mandom
Ricky HuiKing Model
Shawn YueInterviewee praising Mandom

