Super model Mandom (Ronald Cheng) is very famous in the field. One day, he is threatened by someone, asking him not to attend a model competition. Mandom calls for police and Madam Cheung (Karena Lam) is sent to bodyguard him 24 hours a day. However they have hostile feeling to each other. At the same time, Mandom also faces a challenger Fantasy (Sammy). How can Mandom fight against Fantasy in the model competition?
|Karena Lam
|Inspector Karena Zhang
|Kenny Bee
|All-In-One
|Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
|Interviewee praising Mandom
|Jacky Cheung
|Interviewee praising Mandom
|Ricky Hui
|King Model
|Shawn Yue
|Interviewee praising Mandom
View Full Cast >