How far would you go for fame and fortune? In Super Models, starring Wylie Chiu (Due West: Our Sex Journey), JJ Jia (La Lingerie), Pakho Chau (Love Detective), Law Ka Ying (Mr. & Mrs. Gambler) and Nat Chan (I Love Wing Chun), five young women find their own answers to this question. Jude, Sara, LuLu, Qoo and Suki are all trying to break into the modeling game, with Jude and Sara doing everything they can for a chance to meet modeling agency manager Charlie. LuLu, Qoo and Suki, on the other hand, have been recruited to undergo "star training." The girls all want to get to the same place, but their roads are as different as they are similar. Can any of them remain unscathed while making their way through this treacherous world?