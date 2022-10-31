Not Available

The age-old heroes of Journey to the West get resurrected in modern Korea in the zany fantasy comedy Super Monkey Returns! In present-day Seoul, evil demons from ancient times are accidentally unleashed into the world. The only way to stop them is to call upon the very men who defeated them thousand of years ago. By extracting DNA from relics, scientists manage to bring back Monkey King, Tripataka, Pigsy, and Sandy - but they're going to need some major training to get back into superhero fighting mode!