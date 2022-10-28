Not Available

Super Mouse and the Roborats

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mother Studio Films

Even as a young boy, Mickey (Joey De Leon) has always wondered why he was blessed with amazing powers. But on the day his foster parent died, Mickey finally gets the much-awaited answer to his identity - he is actually the son of the wicked and powerful Master Robo-rat, leader of the Robo-rat clan who is on a mission to rule the world. Will Mickey defend the race he has grown to love or will he succumb to the calling of his bloodline?

Cast

Joey de LeonMickey
Noel 'Ungga' AyalaPaeng
Ruel VernalRoborat
Paquito DiazPendong
Bomber MoranGoon
Ilonah JeanPerya Girl

