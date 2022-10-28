Super Mouse and the Roborats

Not Available

Even as a young boy, Mickey (Joey De Leon) has always wondered why he was blessed with amazing powers. But on the day his foster parent died, Mickey finally gets the much-awaited answer to his identity - he is actually the son of the wicked and powerful Master Robo-rat, leader of the Robo-rat clan who is on a mission to rule the world. Will Mickey defend the race he has grown to love or will he succumb to the calling of his bloodline?