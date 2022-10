Not Available

Guto, aspiring actor, dreams of hitting the big-time in São Paulo. He takes classes, rehearses, works out, auditions. He knows his big chance could find him anyplace, at any moment. His idol and role model is Zeca, an old-school TV comedian who—even on his last legs— still lives on in the hearts of a generation. When their paths intersect, Guto’s luck begins to change. But is that really possible?