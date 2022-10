Not Available

Super Ranga (Kannada: ಸೂಪರ್ ರಂಗ) is a 2014 Indian Kannada language action romance film directed by Sadhu Kokila and produced by K. Manju under the banner K Manju Cinemaas. It stars Upendra and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. The supporting cast features Priyanka Rao, Raghu Mukherjee, Doddanna, Rangayana Raghu, Bullet Prakash, and Sridhar. The film is a remake of the 2009 Telugu film, Kick.