Super Readers Double Feature

Red has no energy to join in the picnic fun, so it's Whyatt and the Super Readers to the rescue when they realize it could be her snacking that's causing the problem. The friends zoom into the story of Hansel and Gretel and meet the grouchy witch who they must convince to give up her gingerbread house for something more delicious and nutritious. Then the Super Readers meet up with Humpty Dumpty for some advice to help their friend Pig who is too afraid to get down from the top of his new slide.