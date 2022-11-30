Super Scary Plane Landings

Not Available

Flying remains the safest way to travel, but a 10-year study by Boeing shows that more than half of fatal air crashes happen during approach and landing - eight times more deadly than take-off fatalities. This documentary visits the islands of the Caribbean, home to some of the world's most difficult runways, including St Barts where the airport is on the side of a hill that gives way to the sea. It also includes interviews with passengers who were on board a flight forced to return to Heathrow after an engine burst into flames.