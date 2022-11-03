Super Sentai World

Not Available

The film involves the team-up of five different Super Sentai teams (Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, Gosei Sentai Dairanger, Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger, Chōjin Sentai Jetman, and Chikyū Sentai Fiveman), who must defend the planet Earth from the evil demon Emperor Daidas. In addition to the five Sentai teams, the film also features Shiro Izumi, who played Yūma Ōzora in Dengeki Sentai Changeman and Burai in Zyuranger, as Masato, a young man who witnesses the Emperor's weak point with his sister Ayumi. Masato and Ayumi also appear in Kamen Rider World, linking the two movies. The narration was provided by Hironori Miyata, the narrator from Dairanger.