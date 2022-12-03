Super Sketch

Not Available

The film is based amidst a group of seven friends. One of the boys in the group, Vasi sets his eyes on a foreign girl and plans to rape her. He makes a perfect sketch and kills her along with his friends. But to his bad luck, one of the girls in the group, Pragya happens to see the crime. Left with no choice, Vasi and his friends try to kill Pragya. Bu because of a tragic accident, she goes into a coma. A case is registered and a cop named Nayak is assigned the duty to nab the criminals. Rest of the story is as to how he hunts down the murderers and lands them in jail.