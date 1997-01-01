1997

Super Speedway

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1997

Studio

Openwheel Productions

We follow the Newman-Haas (Andretti) racing team through the process of building, testing, and racing for a season. This includes extensive race speed on-track footage, including some pre-race footage with a full squad of cars. From time to time, we check in with a small shop building/restoring one of the first roadsters Mario Andretti raced; the finale includes him taking it for a spin.

Cast

Paul NewmanNarrator (voice)
Mario AndrettiHimself
Michael AndrettiHimself
Jeff AndrettiHimself
Christian FittipaldiHimself

