Super Speedway

We follow the Newman-Haas (Andretti) racing team through the process of building, testing, and racing for a season. This includes extensive race speed on-track footage, including some pre-race footage with a full squad of cars. From time to time, we check in with a small shop building/restoring one of the first roadsters Mario Andretti raced; the finale includes him taking it for a spin.
|Paul Newman
|Narrator (voice)
|Mario Andretti
|Himself
|Michael Andretti
|Himself
|Jeff Andretti
|Himself
|Christian Fittipaldi
|Himself
