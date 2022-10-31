Super Spider

Not Available

They are said to be poisonous, evil, hairy and treacherous. Whether from their physical appearance or their behaviour, spiders suffer a bad reputation. We know little of their habits and we often fear them. And yet the spider is a creature of many powers and an endless source of amazement. Did you know that spiders can fly? That they can jump more than 40 times their size? With more than 40,000 species, the spider offers a rich field of study for international scientists. Thanks to some extraordinary filming techniques, this documentary takes us to the heart of the world of spiders – a world which remains largely a mystery, even though we live with spiders on a daily basis