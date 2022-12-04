Not Available

In Super Spy Ryan, Ryan is transported into an animated virtual reality world where he and his friends must become the ultimate super spies. Their mission is to recover the precious Golden Console from the clutches of a new character to the Ryan’s World universe: a nefarious hamster named The Packrat, following a glitch in the Virtual World that turns all of Ryan’s friends into babies. The show toggles between live-action, featuring scenes with Ryan and his family; and animation, featuring Ryan’s signature avatar and characters in his animated world.