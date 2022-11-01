Not Available

Kunal Mehra lives a middle-classed lifestyle in Borivali, Mumbai, along with his disapproving dad, Purabi, and supportive mom, Kusum. He has a sweetheart in Mausam, an aspiring Journalist. Ever since he was 8 years of age, Kunal wanted to act in Bollywood movies much to his dad's displeasure. He did play the part of Bhagwan Shri Hanuman in a play in school, but has been not very successful in landing any major part in any movie. He gets a break when his look-alike, Karan Saxena, the leading man of his dad's production 'Super Star' has qualms about heights and is unable to act. Kunal steps into Karan's shoes, and even accompanies the unit to film in Bangkok, Thailand. Shortly thereafter the media explodes with the news that Karan has been injured, and Kunal has been killed in a car accident. Watch what impact this news has on the Mehra family, the Saxenas, Mausam, as well as on the outcome of the movie.