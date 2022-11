Not Available

Queen of the Daytime Soaps If you think sordid TV soap operas were hot, see what goes on behind-the-scenes! Super Tramp actress Pamela Hoxworth sleeps and sluts her way to stardom. . . no matter what! From bodaciously boffing her producer to lezzing her luscious co-star, Pamela knows no shame! The non-stop carnal competitions between these dirty-dealing soap actresses will blow your mind! And who comes out on top? Well, they don't call her Super Tramp for nothing!