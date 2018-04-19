2018

Super Troopers 2

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 2018

Studio

Broken Lizard Industries

Everyone's favorite cops are back (by popular demand) with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic: Super Troopers 2. When the United States and Canada get into a dispute about the location of the actual border, the Super Troopers - Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva - are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area. Our heroes quickly revert to their own brand of unconventional police work.

Cast

Jay ChandrasekharArcot 'Thorny' Ramathorn
Kevin HeffernanRodney Farva
Steve LemmeMacIntyre 'Mac' Womack
Erik StolhanskeRobert 'Rabbit' Roto
Paul SoterCarl Foster
Emmanuelle ChriquiGenevieve

View Full Cast >

Images