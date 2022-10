Not Available

In a small town in Incheon, there is a thirty years old man 'Won-June' who works at a small civic group. For him, the normal life which is having a career, getting married, and having a relationship is the difficult thing. One day, a bioengineering doctor comes to him and suggests being a subject for a medical experiment on a living body. Finally, Won-Jun who is full with a sense of inferiority, takes the offer without self-esteem.