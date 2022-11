Not Available

A lively group of pals known as the Super Readers enter stories and fairy tales to interact with the characters. Humpty Dumpty is stuck sitting on his wall, and it's up to the Super Readers to help him get down. Using their literacy powers, the heroes help a princess who is having problems with her friend Rumpelstiltskin, who claims he's too busy to spin her straw into gold. Even Cinderella gets a visit from the gang!