In Jack and the Beanstalk, Baby Joy, Whyatt's little sister, is having a GIANT-sized tantrum, and nothing will calm her down! The Super Readers use their literacy powers to venture up Jack's Beanstalk and meet a real giant, who's acting like a big baby. Whyatt learns about the soothing power of music from his big brother Jack, and the Super Readers save the day.