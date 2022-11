Not Available

The Super Readers help each other solve problems by searching for answers in classic fairy tales. Diving into the pages of the stories, the friends change certain events and apply the lessons they've learned to their real-life dilemmas. Geared toward kids ages 3 to 6, this collection of episodes from the animated series finds the Super Readers exploring "Peter Rabbit," "Tom Thumb," "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and "Rapunzel."