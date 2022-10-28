Super Why - Sleeping Beauty

Not Available

Princess Pea wants to play Tea Party, but Pig and his brothers would like her to play Pirates instead! The Super Readers travel into the famous story of Sleeping Beauty to speak with a princess who loves sleeping just as much as Princess Pea loves tea parties! The Super Readers apply their literacy powers to wake Sleeping Beauty and give an innovative twist to the classic tale. As the Super Readers help convince their new friend that there’s more to life than snoozing they learn how important it is to have an open mind.