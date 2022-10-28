Not Available

Super Why and his pals continue to offer fun, interactive twists on classic fairytales in the new-to-DVD holiday release SUPER WHY! TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Join in the fairytale adventure to help the Super Readers save the day! From Out of the Blue Enterprises, PBS KIDS and Paramount Home Entertainment, the SUPER WHY! TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS DVD includes four exciting and educational adventures, interactive games, music videos, resources for parents, printable activities and coloring pages. The “Super Why!” television series has received the 2008-2009 Parents’ Choice Silver Honor Award and was nominated for an Emmy® for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series.