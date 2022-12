Not Available

Cheska is an 8-year-old girl with a wild imagination who would often tell people about the heroic battles her mom faces night after night against the forces of the evil dark lord and his ninjas. Little does she know who the real Dark Lord is, until one night when she discovers who was truly hurting her mother. Cheska is horrified and burdened knowing that the dark lord is actually her father; this triggers her determination to resolve the situation.