Baixo Astral, an evil spirit who lives in the sewers, and whose mission is to bring unhappiness to this world, hears Xuxa on TV asking children to fight for a better world. Threatened by those words, he declares war on her and devises a plan to overcome her, helped by his allies Titica and Morcegão. Among other things, she will have to rescue her little dog from his evil hands.