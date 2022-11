Not Available

Superband is a mandopop band formed by 4 veteran singers Lo Ta-yu, Jonathan Lee, Wakin Chau and Chang Chen-yue. The group was formed in 2008.[1] In total they have released over 70 albums in their individual careers, 600 main compositions and more than 350 individual concerts. After giving twenty performances around the world, the band held their final concert in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, USA on Feb 22nd, 2010. Afterwards they resumed their individual careers