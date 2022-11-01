Not Available

Superbia - Der Stolz

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Superbia : Pride is the first of the seven deadly sins. The introduction is made through early allegorical forms and figures (triumphal procession, dance of death, Baroque tragedy etc.) The triumphal procession of the giant haystack as a symbol of human vanities becomes a military parade of abrupt, functional and arrogant gestures. The most diverse musical fragments and rhythms intone the montage of details in the staged triumphal procession, juxtaposed with documentary images, including marches, ticker-tape parades and military review.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images