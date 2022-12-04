Superbike: Building The Ultimate Climbing Bike

Not Available

Climbing. It's doubtful that if we asked you to name your favourite part of the ride, the climb would be it. However, a huge area of cycling is obsessed with the pipedream of increasingly lightweight superbikes. We're setting out to create a no hold's barred lightweight climbing bike, using cutting edge components and materials, to see how light we can go. However, it doesn't stop there. We're then running the numbers to see just how much of a performance increase this bike can lend to a regular in the hillclimbing pain cave. Meanwhile, there's the matter of body weight vs bike weight to the resolve. Has the arms race for the lightest bike possible been the wrong focus all along?