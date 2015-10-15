2015

Six years ago, Robert Kenner, a mild mannered postman from Peckham, South London was struck by a meteor which bestowed him with super powers. Today, Bob is an overworked under-appreciated “civil servant” for the British government. He spends most waking hours saving people and filling out forms. There has been no time for anything else. Least of all love. But today he has a day off. And best of all, he has a date with the woman he once met at the library. Now all he has to do is act as if this isn’t the most exciting day of his life. Apparently that puts people off.