Supercard: Butch Reed Re-experiences The Ghetto Street Fight

Butch Reed had always heard the popular myth in wrestling that two black wrestlers could never draw against each other in the South. In 1984, both Reed and The Junkyard Dog were ready to blow that theory out of the water in Bill Watts’s Mid-South territory. The blow off of that angle was the legendary Ghetto Street Fight. THE BUILD UP - Butch turns heel and not only double-crosses JYD, but sets the South on fire by painting JYD and then tarring and feathering him. THE ANGLE - Butch and Dog worked each other from 1983 into 1984, drawing in help from talent like Buddy Landel and Ted DiBiase up until June of 1984 at the New Orleans Superdome. THE SHOT - Over 20,000 people come to see the blow-off for the North American Title between the two strongest draws in Mid South!